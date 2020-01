August 2019

The Emmy winner made headlines in August 2019 when she opened up about her sexuality. “I [told Brooks], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’” she revealed to Women’s Health. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’”

The following month, Laich told Us exclusively, “My wife, to her credit, is constantly evolving, challenging, growing. … She’s challenged me to grow in ways that I resist against and push against.”