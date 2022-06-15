Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have finalized their divorce two years after calling it quits — and the exes are officially divvying up their property.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 15, a divorce judgement was made earlier this month. However, Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, still have to meet in order to decide what to do with the actress’ engagement ring. The six-carat sparkler is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design with an oval-cut diamond.

The Dancing With the Stars alum married the athlete in July 2017 after four years of dating. They sparked breakup speculation in 2020 when they spent time apart in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hough and Laich officially announced their split in May 2020.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the Footloose star and the pro athlete said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo “argued a lot” before pulling the plug on their relationship. “[They] just had different viewpoints on important issues. [They were] trying to find themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they’ve faced that were exasperated while married,” the insider added.

In November 2020, the Safe Haven star filed paperwork to end her marriage. Earlier this year, Us confirmed that Hough and Laich’s divorce was close to being finalized after she submitted a Declaration for Uncontested Dissolution. “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the February filing stated.

Since splitting from the hockey star, Hough was linked to Ben Barnes before packing on the PDA with model Charlie Wilson. Laich, for his part, went Instagram official with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir in August 2021.

The Broadway star recently offered a glimpse at the next chapter of her life as she moves on from her marriage. “This spot on the floor has been where I eat my breakfast, listen to music and drink my own wine out of my one coffee mug. Where I contemplate this next chapter of life, and how things are so different than they were before,” Hough wrote via Instagram two months before her divorce was finalized as she celebrated her move to New York City. “‘New beginnings’ was a phrase I heard a lot yesterday with some new friends that welcomed me into their home for Easter. When I truly think about it all, I have everything I need in this empty house.”

