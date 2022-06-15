Their Prenuptial Agreement

Court docs obtained by Us on Wednesday stated that Hough and Laich signed their prenup 11 days before their wedding in July 2017. At the time, both parties declined to receive spousal support in the case divorce.

While hammering out the terms of their separation, the former couple paid for their own attorneys. They also did not share any physical property together, meaning they each walked away with their respective personal properties.

Hough and Laich also requested for the divorce judgment to go into “immediate effect.”