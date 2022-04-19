Looking to the Future

In September 2020, Hough dropped the music video for her song “Transform,” which addressed the major changes in her personal life.

“One year ago, I released my song TRANSFORM and created this music video,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning – finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the ‘good’ parts. I was about to release this video, when the most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred. Time passed, and I felt I had missed my window to release this video.”

The Utah native hoped that fans could “choose” how to live “through the courage and resilience that [they] innately have” within them. “Personally, this past year has been the most challenging period of my life. Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarization, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us,” she added. “This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it.”