Inseparable! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been attached at the hip recently, and on Wednesday, February 21, they were spotted going to church together.

The pair arrived for a church meeting in Beverly Hills in a Range Rover with Bieber, 23, behind the wheel. Gomez, 25, and her beau were dressed casually for their outing and hung out with some friends outside.

The couple returned to L.A. earlier in the day after they enjoyed a getaway in Jamaica to attend the wedding of Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber. He wed girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo and the newlyweds are expecting their first child together.

Scroll down to see more adorable photos of the “Sorry” singer and Gomez.