Sofia Pernas

Us exclusively revealed in May 2020 that Hartley was dating Pernas, with whom he costarred on The Young and The Restless for nearly one year in 2015. (After Pernas wrapped up her role in 2016, Stause coincidentally joined the cast for a 10-episode arc.)

Hartley and Pernas stayed friendly during his marriage to Stause, but sources told Us that there was no overlap in his relationship with the two actresses. The twosome made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Eve in December 2020. “Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” she wrote.