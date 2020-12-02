Exes

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Through the Years: From Costar Couple to Friendly Exes

5 Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Kaley jokes about 'secret flings' after Ryan Sweeting divorce
No Drama

During a September 2015 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cuoco revealed that there was zero tension between Galecki and then-husband Ryan Sweeting. One month later, she filed for divorce — and poked fun at those hoping for a reunion with her on-screen beau.

“So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here. Me and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki are just the best of buds,” Cuoco wrote via Instagram at the time. “Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!!! 💗💗❤️❤️.”

