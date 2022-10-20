Love in the time of scandal? Kanye West was spotted kissing Juliana Nalú amid the drama caused by his anti-semitic remarks.

Per photos obtained by Page Six, the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 45, and the model, 24, were seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 19 — the same day that the Yeezy designer’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan aired, in which he apologized for his recent comments but said that he “absolutely” does not regret making them.

West, who shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 3, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also went out to dinner with Nalú in Beverly Hills later that night.

Earlier on Wednesday, the “Famous” artist’s controversial sit-down with Morgan, 57, was released. After the polarizing host asked West if he regretted making the anti-semitic remarks — the designer called for “death con 3” on Jewish people the week prior — West replied, “absolutely not.”

“When you insult the Jewish people and say you’re going ‘death con 3’ on the Jewish people, that is as racist as anything you say you’ve been through,” Morgan said, to which the Grammy winner replied, “Yeah, obviously, that’s why I said it. … I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

West, however, did offer an apology. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments],” he stated. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

On October 12, the “Bound 2” rapper was met with swift and extreme backlash after tweeting, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

His Instagram account was subsequently restricted, and he was temporarily banned from Twitter.

The anti-semitic remarks came on the heels of a particularly controversial week for West, who came under fire for multiple statements he made during Paris Fashion Week — including wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, slamming Vogue editor Gabrielle Karena-Johnson and claiming that the Kardashian family “kidnapped” daughter Chicago and wouldn’t allow him to see her on her 4th birthday earlier this year.

After the Skims founder, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, he has been linked to several high-profile women despite his repeated attempts to win back Kardashian. In addition to Nalú, the hip-hop artist previously dated Irina Shayk from May 2021 to April 2021. He then spent time with “muse” Julia Fox for just over one month between late December 2021 to mid-February.

Keep scrolling to see photos of West and Nalu after their dinner date: