Amber Rose

After calling off his engagement to Phifer, the “Stronger” rapper dated Rose from 2008 to 2010. Their breakup quickly turned messy, and a decade later, the model alleged that West “bullied” her for years after their split. At the time, West didn’t respond to Rose’s claims.

“That’s what narcissists do, right? You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. I opted out,” she said during an October 2020 episode of the “No Jumper” podcast. “I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person.”