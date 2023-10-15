Karamo Brown, just like The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy, knows that there’s no place like home — and his home is the set of his eponymous talk show.

“Being able to feel the adrenaline rush that I get from taping my show has been amazing,” Brown, 42, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “it feels like coming back home.”

The Queer Eye personality launched his Karamo talk show in November 2022, helping an array of viewers navigate personal struggles. Brown has assisted individuals dealing with addictions, family drama, various DNA mysteries and more.

“[The audience] are the heart of the show and I love to connect with them,” Brown tells Us. “Seeing their reactions and hearing them passionately discuss the [episodes] afterward reaffirms we are producing a show with meaning and purpose.”

Season 2 premiered late last month following a summer hiatus.

Scroll down for an inside look at a day in Brown’s life on the set of Karamo: