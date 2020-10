Scott Disick Cheats on Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and Disick called it quits on their nine-year relationship in July 2015 after he was spotted cozying up to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli on a yacht in the South of France. “Kourtney is freaking out and kicked him out again,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She can’t believe he’d be so stupid to embarrass her and be photographed all over Chloe.”