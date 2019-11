Chris Robinson

Hudson wed the Black Crowes frontman in 2000 after less than a year of dating. She thanked Robinson in her Golden Globes acceptance speech for Almost Famous in 2001. “My husband, Chris Robinson. You inspire me every day,” Hudson said at the time. The pair welcomed son Ryder in January 2004, before calling it quits after six years of marriage in 2006. Their divorce was finalized in October 2007.