Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Romances 

Hudson and the Parenthood actor briefly dated in 2007 after her split from Wilson.

The exes addressed their relationship for the first time in November 2019 when Hudson appeared on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I felt very ‘less than’ around you quite often,” Shepard admitted about their whirlwind romance. “I think I was just in the point where I was not gonna get hired for movies anymore — I had a bunch that didn’t work — and I’m like, ‘I don’t f—king know what’s next’ and you were at that time making the most you ever made and having the most opportunity. … I’m following this person around as they do things I wish I were doing. It was a rough period anyways and then I felt all kinds of inadequacy in that position.”

Hudson, for her part, said that their relationship “was a lot fast.”

“Honestly, I wasn’t giving Dax what he needed and I was making choices that were not relationship-focused,” the actress said. “I was not ready for what Dax — It was so much fun, it got hot fast … and I wasn’t prepared.”