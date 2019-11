Heath Ledger

The Pretty Happy author reportedly dated Ledger in 2007. While the relationship between Hudson and Ledger was never confirmed, she revealed during a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that her favorite on-screen kiss was with the late actor in the 2002 film The Four Feathers. “I would say my favorite one was Heath,” Hudson said at the time. “That was pretty excellent … He was just so beautiful and sweet and gentle.”