Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Romances 

Matthew Bellamy

Hudson started dating the Muse rocker in spring 2010. Us broke the news the pair were expecting a child together in January 2011. A few months later, they announced their engagement in April 2011, and and welcomed son Bingham in July 2011. The duo announced they called off their engagement in December 2014. “We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives,” she told Allure magazine in October 2015. “That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”