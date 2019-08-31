Pics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrities Attend Ellie Goulding’s Wedding to Caspar Jopling

By
Sofia Wellesley, James Blunt Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and More Celebrity Guests Attend Ellie Goulding's Wedding
 Peter Byrne/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
10
10 / 10

Royal Regulars

Like Goulding, Blunt, 45, and wife Sofia Wellesley are familiar faces at royal weddings.

Back to top