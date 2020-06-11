Kelly’s Birthday Wish

Clarkson rang in her 38th birthday in April solo — on purpose.

“I literally looked at my husband, ‘cause it was a rough week of work and non-stop everything, and I said, ‘I don’t want to cook one damn meal. I don’t want to clean one article of clothing. I don’t want to do anything.’ … If my children were to come in and hug me, that’s fine and then they leave,” she recalled on Late Night with Seth Meyers in May. “So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we’re all in isolation. But I am not in isolation. I’m constantly surrounded by people. So, I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching … I don’t even remember.”