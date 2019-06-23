Party like it’s 1977! Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner boogied the night away with Sofia Richie at a ’70s-themed party to celebrate their pals’ birthdays.

The model, 23, and the entrepreneur, 21, posted a series of pictures and videos on their Instagram Stories from the night of Saturday, June 22, in which they could be seen getting ready with Richie, 20, as well as dancing with one of the guests of honor, Tiffany Sorya, the Jenners’ private tutor.

Capitol Records’ Carter Gregory also celebrated his date of birth at the same event.

The Lip Kit maven and Nicole Richie‘s little sister recently posed side by side at their friend Stassie Karanikolaou‘s 22nd birthday party. The theme of the June 8 bash: The Handmaid’s Tale.

Jenner, Richie and the rest of the celebrants were highly criticized for their costumes, considering the disturbing nature of the Hulu series. (The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of Gilead, a totalitarian and theocratic state that replaces the United States of America and uses handmaids to carry children for elite couples that have trouble conceiving due to dangerously low reproduction rates. The costumes from the show have often been used in protests in places where women are fighting for their rights.)

The younger star has become somewhat of a staple among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as she is currently dating Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and the father of her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Kardashian, 40, Disick, 36, and Richie became the definition of coparenting goals when the trio were spotted vacationing together in Cabo ahead of the holidays.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Us at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

Scroll down to see pictures from Kendall, Kylie and Sofia’s night out!