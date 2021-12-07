Prank Buddies

Over the years, Khloé and Disick have pulled off a few good tricks. Most notably, their “Art Vandelay” scheme in 2018, which proved that Kris Jenner’s obsession with art was as fake as the Seinfeldian artist they hired to fool her.

However, their greatest prank might be one that started way back in 2014. For years, the pair have been spotted holding hands — and, in July 2019, the Celebrity Apprentice alum explained what that was all about.

“Scott and I, the reason why we started holding hands was because in Vegas, we were going for Kim’s birthday, and we were walking down the red carpet and Scott went to grab Kourtney’s hand, but he accidentally grabbed mine and everyone got pictures,” Khloe explained while talking to AOL. “It was for, like, a second, but everyone got pictures and thought we were, like, together or whatever — over a hand hold! — so then we just started f–king with everyone.”