Top 5

Stories

Exes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

By
Why Kim Kardashian Filed Drop West From Her Last Name Amid Divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Shutterstock (2)
43
39 / 43
podcast

December 2021

During a December performance at the Free Larry Hoover event in Los Angeles, West added the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly,” to his 2010 hit “Runaway.” One day later, the KKW founder filed a court request for a judge to legally declare her single. The paperwork also mentioned a request to restore her original last name. A source told Us that the decision to change her last name was due to the reality star’s “business empire and brand.”

Back to top