Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

January 2021

Us confirmed that Kardashian is “done” with her six-year marriage to West. “They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” a source told Us exclusively. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

The businesswoman, who was last spotted wearing her wedding ring in November 2020, had not been on the same page with the rapper for a while. “She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids,” a second source told Us. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”