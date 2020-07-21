Love Lives

Kanye West Cries at First Campaign Rally and Says He Talked to Kim Kardashian About Having an Abortion With First Child North
Kanye West wears a security vest and has 2020 shaved in his head at his first campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19, 2020. MEGA
July 2020

After West confirmed his 2020 presidential campaign, he shared a personal detail about his family during his first rally in South Carolina. The rapper claimed that he nearly “killed” the pair’s daughter, North, via abortion. The next day, he tweeted that Kardashian was flying to Wyoming with a doctor to lock him up after his erratic behavior at the political event.

A source told Us that Kardashian has begun to feel “helpless.” Her family “feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public,” the insider added.

