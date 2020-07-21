July 2020

After West confirmed his 2020 presidential campaign, he shared a personal detail about his family during his first rally in South Carolina. The rapper claimed that he nearly “killed” the pair’s daughter, North, via abortion. The next day, he tweeted that Kardashian was flying to Wyoming with a doctor to lock him up after his erratic behavior at the political event.

A source told Us that Kardashian has begun to feel “helpless.” Her family “feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public,” the insider added.