Love Lives

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

By
kimye relationship timeline
 Getty Images
31
6 / 31
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

May 2014

The twosome exchanged vows in Florence, Italy, in front of their family and friends on May 24, 2014.

Back to top