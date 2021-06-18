June 2021

Kardashian revealed why she went through with the wedding during the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. She divulged that her mom, Kris Jenner, told her she could leave before the nuptials, but she did not want to “be known as the runaway bride forever.”

“I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down,” she said. “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!”

Kardashian admitted that she “handled it totally the wrong way” and owed her ex-husband an apology.

“He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record,” she continued. “He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ … If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”