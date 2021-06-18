May 2017

Kardashian reflected on her reasons for marrying Humphries during a May 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “At the time I just thought, ‘Holy s–t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids,” she explained. “So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

The Selfish author previously told Us after her 2011 honeymoon that the Italian getaway was “so perfect,” adding, “We caught up on alone time.”