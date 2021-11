The Kid Cudi Birthday Dinner

During an April 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Davidson told a story about how he got roped into paying for Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner at Nobu that year, which was also attended by Timothée Chalamet, Kim and West. “Kim and Kanye [are] the cutest couple ever,” the Suicide Squad star told Jimmy Fallon. “Very, very sweet people. I had a really good time with them.”