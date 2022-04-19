At least one member of the Kardashian-Jenner family started their week at the happiest place on earth! Kourtney Kardashian rang in her 43rd birthday at Disneyland while her mother and sisters were in court with brother Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna.

The Poosh founder, who turned 43 on Monday, April 18, was spotted at the California theme park with fiancé Travis Barker and their respective kids. Landon Barker, the 18-year-old son of the drummer and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, shared snaps of the celebration on Monday via Instagram Stories, jokingly wishing Kourtney a happy 21st birthday.

Alabama Barker, the 16-year-old daughter of Travis and Moakler, called Kourtney “the best soon to be step mom I could ask for!” The teenager, who shared videos of the fireworks from their Disney day, gushed via Instagram: “You deserve the world @kourtneykardash.”

Travis, 46, meanwhile, paid tribute to his fiancée earlier in the day.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you,” the rocker wrote on Monday via Instagram, adding an infinity symbol.

In the comments section, Kourtney responded, “All I could ever dream of and more.”

Kourtney shares three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. While daughter Penelope was sitting next to her mother as she blew out her candles on Monday, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were spotted at a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday as jury selection began for Chyna’s defamation case against the family.

Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that Chyna, 33, was taking legal action over the cancelation of Rob & Chyna, her former E! series with Rob, 35, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream. Lynne Ciani, the model’s lawyer, told Us in October 2020 that Chyna is seeking “millions in compensatory and punitive damages” from the aforementioned members of the famous family for “defamation, intentional interference with contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.”

A judge previously denied a request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Kris, 66, Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, and Kylie, 24, in October 2020.

“When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS. I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” Chyna, who is also the mother of son King with ex Tyga, wrote earlier this month via Instagram. “At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”

As the trial begins, scroll through to see photos from Kourtney’s Disneyland birthday: