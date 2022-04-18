So in love. Travis Barker celebrated Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday with a typically gushing tribute to his fiancée.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 18. “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum turned 43 on Monday, just two weeks after she and Barker had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the Grammys. The musician’s son, Landon, also took to Instagram to send his best wishes to his future stepmom.

“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash love you!” the Meet the Barkers alum, 18, wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the Poosh founder on Grammys night. (Barker shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008.)

The Box Car Racer founder popped the question in October 2021, less than one year after Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were dating. The engagement was filmed for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu Thursday, April 14.

The former E! personality and the Famous Stars and Straps founder made headlines when they exchanged vows earlier this month, but Kardashian later revealed that the marriage is not technically legal because they didn’t have a license.

“It’s not called fake married,” the wellness guru told Jimmy Kimmel on April 6. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.”

When the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 54, expressed surprise that it was so hard to get a license in Vegas, Kardashian said that she and Barker were also shocked. “I’m like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We asked, like, five times,” she recalled. “‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

While the couple saw their Vegas wedding as the real deal, they still plan to have a separate ceremony in the future with their families and kids present. The Hulu personality shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“They will have a bigger celebration with more of their families there, but this was a special night just for the two of them,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “[Las Vegas] was totally impulse. They had had such an amazing night and thought it would be fun.”

In the meantime, the duo are working on expanding their family, and they’re planning to share the process on The Kardashians.

“Travis is fully supporting her every step of the way,” a source told Us earlier this month. “The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other.”

