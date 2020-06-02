On Dating Sandoval

The giveaway that Doute was writing about Sandoval? Noting that she had an ex who shaved his forehead.

“Once you start sharing jeans with your boyfriend, you start questioning your body image. Was I his arm candy, or was he mine? He was so charismatic he could make me weak in the knees just by eyef—king me — but was he eyef—king everyone else, too?” she wrote. “We would get ready together at his vanity, and when he said ‘you’re beautiful’ I wondered if he was talking to me or to himself. His flat iron, oh, his f—king flat iron. It was his most prized possession. Would he ever look at me the way he looked at it?”

Doute also wrote about her sex life — or lack thereof — with Sandoval.

“One night as he sat on our couch playing online poker for the eighth day in a row I put my foot down. Enough was enough. I got on my knees and just went for it. He was about to get the best blowjob of his life. And he pushed me away like a leper,” she wrote. “I was wearing f—king lingerie! I was twenty-six, hot, skinny, and drop-dead gorgeous. He would rather get two-pair, aces high than a BJ from his model girlfriend.”