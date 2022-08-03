August 2022

Cavallari confessed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she hopes Cutler “finds someone” to marry someday — even though “it stung a little” to see him move on after their split. “I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried,” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, the MTV personality explained why she has a hard time ghosting after a bad date. “I’m too f–king nice,” she joked. “I wouldn’t want to be ghosted either. I would actually appreciate someone being like, ‘Hey, you know what, you’re great but didn’t feel any chemistry.’ Which I said that to another guy … and his friends were making fun of me for weeks about it. … Like, thank you for validating why the f–k I don’t like you. I’m trying not to waste anyone’s time.”