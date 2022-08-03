Top 5

Stories

Exes

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on ‘Toxic’ Jay Cutler Marriage, Ignoring ‘Red Flags’ Before Divorce: ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations

By
Kristin Cavallari: There Were 'Red Flags' in 'Toxic' Jay Cutler Marriage
Jay Cutler. Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock
8
5 / 8
podcast

Hoping Jay Remarries

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do,” Cavallari said of her ex. “I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried.”

Despite her positive outlook, the reality star confessed that “it stung a little” to see Cutler dating post-split. “That’s anybody, you know,” she said. “I’m friends with almost all of my exes and I think that that’s a good thing. I really value the time I’ve had with everybody, I’ve learned from every relationship that I’ve had and I really want all of my exes to be happy and be in a great relationship.”

Back to top