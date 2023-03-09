Breaking it all down! Lala Kent shared her thoughts on Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval in the first episode of her podcast since the scandal came to light — and she didn’t hold back.

“Bottom feeders attract to bottom feeders, and real recognize real,” the Utah native, 32, said during the Thursday, March 9, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “That’s how it’s always been.”

Before getting too deep into the subject, the beauty mogul claimed that she and Scheana Shay recorded a more revealing installment of the podcast that Bravo asked Kent not to release amid news that additional Vanderpump Rules footage is being shot right now. The Give Them Lala author, however, promised to drop the scrapped recording in the future, adding, “It was a great episode.”

In the meantime, Kent gave listeners an update on how Ariana Madix is doing in the aftermath of her split from Sandoval, 39. “This is Ariana’s real life,” the Bravo personality reminded fans. “It’s everyone’s real life, and I’m heartbroken for her. I cannot even imagine. She is going to come out of this looking at her life differently.”

Last week, Us Weekly confirmed that Madix, 37, and Sandoval called it quits after the bartender was caught cheating on his longtime girlfriend with Leviss, 28. The TomTom co-owner and the former pageant queen have since issued public apologies for their actions.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7, after issuing a statement days earlier that didn’t mention his ex-girlfriend. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Leviss, for her part, said that she is “taking steps” to “make healthier choices” after the affair. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” the SURver wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”

One day later, Leviss issued a second statement about where she currently stands with Sandoval. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” the California native wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Earlier this week, an insider exclusively told Us that Leviss and Sandoval’s affair wasn’t just a fling. “Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” the source said, adding that the duo wants to start officially dating when the dust settles. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other. … Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

Keep scrolling for more revelations from Kent’s podcast: