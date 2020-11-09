Kim Wanted Scottie to Set Her Up With Kris Humphries

According to Larsa, she knew Kim’s marriage to Kris Humphries was doomed. The couple, who wed in 2011, infamously called it quits after 72 days of marriage.

“Kanye saw me at a game and said, ‘Hey, I wanna be with her.’ And I called her when she was engaged to Kris Humphries and was like, ‘You can’t marry Kris! You gotta be with Kanye!’ Like I was there throughout the whole thing,” Larsa said before recalling that Kim wanted Scottie to help her meet Humphries. “She called me and Scottie and asked us to set her up with him and Scottie said, ‘No way.’ Scottie was like, ‘Nope’ … and she did it anyway.”