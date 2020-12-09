Not Feeling the Love

Larsa was slammed on Instagram on December 6 after posting a prayer for people “dealing with heartache” amid the Beasley controversy. “God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache,” her post read. “I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain. May You continue to give them the strength to keep going. To push through these dark moments & know You are with them every step of the way.”

Shortly after sharing the prayer on Instagram some followers tore Larsa apart for her timing. “I am thinking of Malik Beasley’s wife and son,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “She praying for her victims.” A third user added: “This one is savage @larsapippen but it’s a cold world so I guess I get it. But damn this is right between the eyes tough.”