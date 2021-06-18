Babies Lauren Burnham Celebrates ‘1st Week’ With Twin Son and Daughter: I Want You ‘Both Home’ By Riley Cardoza June 18, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 7 3 / 7 Hospital Views She photographed her husband and youngest two children. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cabo Style With This Ultra-Similar Sun Hat The Serum Stick Used to Prep Jennifer Aniston’s Skin for ‘The Morning Show’ These $45 Mules Have the Same Vibe As Meghan Markle’s Designer Pair More News