Love Lives Lauren Graham and Peter Krause: A Timeline of Their Private Romance By Us Weekly Staff March 16, 2020 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 8 2 / 8 2002 Graham and Krause bumped into each other at the 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards when they presented together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News