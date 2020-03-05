Lea Michele Through the Years

2020

The following month, Michele spoke out via Twitter about the Black Lives Matter movement. Her former costar Samantha Marie Ware responded, accusing her of making her life “a living hell” during her time on the show. Multiple former costars spoke out against Michele’s behavior on set and the singer released an apology. She claimed that she didn’t “remember” the incident Ware brought up.

“The responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them,” she wrote. “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”