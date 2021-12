Bar Refaeli

The on-again, off-again romance lasted from 2005 to 2010 after meeting at a U2 concert in Las Vegas. The couple popped up together around the world, and Refaeli even took DiCaprio and his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, to visit her family in Tel Aviv to celebrate the actor’s 36th birthday. (She’s now married to businessman Adi Ezra, with whom she shares daughters Liv and Elle and son David.)