Emily Cooper is a style star on Netflix’s Emily in Paris — just like actress Lily Collins is in real life.

“I take new risks because of Emily, whether that’s with color palette, texture, print or shape — she helps me branch out and try new things,” Collins, 34, told Harper’s Bazaar UK in March.

While the England native is learning to take style risks with her wardrobe choices, it is also impacting her accessories. Collins has been known to sport a necklace from Logan Hollowell’s collection. The range is known for incorporating ethically sourced gemstones and conflict-free diamonds. The delicate pendants are also customizable with initials or a simple symbol.

Hollowell’s inclusion of ethically sourced pieces is sure to impress Collins, who is notably an impassioned activist for many causes.

Keep scrolling to see the Emily Cooper-approved necklace and more celebrity favorites of the week: