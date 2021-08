Different Dream Guy

Rinna joked about Amelia’s taste in men during an August 2021 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while looking at her own mom’s wedding dress. During the show, the TV personality noted that she could see her eldest daughter, Delilah Belle, walking down the aisle soon, but couldn’t say the same for Amelia. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” she told her girls. “Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”