Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 1999

Almost exactly one year after the birth of Bella, Loughlin and Giannulli added to their family. Daughter Olivia Jade was born on September 28. “Listen, I am not their friend,” the sitcom star explained to Us in 2016 of her parenting style. “I am here. I am their mother. I’m here to guide them, and I think that is first and foremost. … Look, I try to instill good values and be a good person, and for the most part, I have to say that my girls, they are good people. They are good people. They have good hearts.”