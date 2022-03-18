1. How They Met

“This is the most Shake way to meet somebody ever,” he told Us. “I met her at a pool party in Miami, at SLS pool party, and I’m just chilling there with these Harvard girls on spring break, Harvard grad students. So I’m with these beautiful girls and they’re smart and then Emily comes up with her group of friends. … We just start talking and talking and talking and then all these Harvard girls are getting annoyed because they were like ‘Shake I thought you were coming on the boat with us tonight,’ but Emily and I are just talking and talking and next thing you know I’m spending the whole day with her, and then the next thing you know — I was staying with a friend in Miami — she’s like, ‘Why don’t you just stay with me?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ I went to her place, and she had the cutest little dog. I felt so comfortable, and I felt so at home there already, so fast. You don’t get to choose. When it happens, you don’t choose it.”