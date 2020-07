2007

The A Walk to Remember star began dating Adams, nine years her senior, in late 2007. However, the “To Be Without You” crooner denied their romance in March 2008. “I can’t believe you guys would print lies like that. You said Mandy Moore and I were dating!” he told Daily Intelligencer. “Which we’re not. She’s single, and I don’t know why everyone thinks she has to be in a relationship.”