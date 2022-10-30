Ready for takeoff! Holly Taylor is enjoying playing the mysterious Angelina Meyer on Manifest — and she let Us tag along as she gears up to film the series’ final episodes.

“My character is usually beat-up,” the Americans alum, 24, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “So it takes a few artists a couple of hours to make the wounds come to life.”

She added: “I usually forget I’m covered in blood and wonder why everyone is looking at me in shock!”

Taylor joined the former NBC drama during its third season, after Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) and boyfriend Zeke Landon (Matt Long) had a calling that someone needed saving in Costa Rica. Their race against the clock led them to Angelina, who had been locked up in the basement of her parents’ vacation house. Angelina’s folks were concerned by her own mystical callings after her solo travels on the 828 aircraft. The teenager soon found a home with Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family, even insisting that Ben’s newborn daughter, Eden, was her “guardian angel.”

By the season 3 finale, Angelina brutally murdered Ben’s wife, Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis), and kidnapped Eden under the assumption that the little one would prevent undo harm in her future. Despite fan enthusiasm for the mystery, NBC canceled the show shortly before Netflix swooped in to renew the program for a super-sized final season. The first half of season 4 — which takes place two years later — drops next month on the streaming giant.

“Very excited and very very grateful!!! So excited to work with so many awesome people on @nbcmanifest,” Taylor gushed of her casting news via Instagram in September 2020.

Taylor’s Angelina quickly became a staple of the 828 crew, frequently teaming up with non-passenger Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) to help understand the group’s respective callings.

“That’s a wrap on Angelina,” the actress teased of her final day on set earlier this month via Instagram. “[I] already miss all the people that make this show a first class experience. So thankful!! Watch all their hard work on Netflix Nov. 4th!”

After Taylor wrapped for the day, there’s nothing better than cozying up in her New York City apartment.

“Before bed, I’ll work on some paintings while I listen to music or watch TV,” the Canada native told Us. “Right now, Gilmore Girls is my go-to for maximum pumpkin spice, cozy energy.”

Scroll below for an exclusive look at a day in Taylor’s life while filming Manifest: