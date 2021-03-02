Is Mary-Kate Olsen ready to move on? The Full House alum, 34, sparked romance rumors with businessman John Cooper just one month after finalizing her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy.

Olsen and Cooper, 45, met up with another couple for dinner in New York City on Friday, February 26, and left the restaurant together after splurging on wine and cocktails. The California native dressed down in a black jacket and matching beanie, while her date bundled up in a dark coat and grey scarf.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Olsen and Sarkozy, 51, had their divorce case disposed by the New York Supreme Court and got a judge to sign off on their settlement. Two weeks prior, the pair reunited via Zoom for a virtual hearing to nail down the details of their separation.

“So, we have reached a final agreement,” Sarkozy’s attorney, Michael Mosberg, said at the time. “And we appreciate the time and latitude that you’ve given us. … It’s been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress. We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement. We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.”

The New York Minute star married the French banker in November 2015. Nearly five years later, Olsen submitted a petition for divorce, but the proceedings were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2020, she filed an emergency order to end her marriage, which was rejected by the court.

When the duo called it quits, a source told Us exclusively that Olsen’s “business interests and fortune are protected” thanks to her “ironclad prenup.” Between decades spent in the entertainment industry and other impressive ventures — such as fashion brands The Row and Elizabeth and James — Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, have an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Cooper, a successful businessman in his own right, isn’t intimidated by the Beastly actress’ star power. “He’s not affected by fame and fortune because he does well himself,” a source tells Us. “Business is attractive to him — if he’s doing well, he would want to date someone who is also doing well in their career.”

