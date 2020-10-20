He Almost Quit Acting

After his success with romantic comedies in the ’00s, McConaughey started to feel like an entertainer instead of an actor.

“I was getting much more inner growth from my travels than from my career. I loved sales, education, music, and sports,” he wrote. “I considered changing professions, maybe start writing short stories and travelogues, going into advertising, or becoming a teacher, a musician, or a football coach. I didn’t know.”

During the fall of 2008, he called his agent and said he was done with rom-coms. “I wet the floor with my tears talking to Camila about this decision. We cried. We prayed. We made a deal,” he wrote. “A sense of humor helped me cope, a strong woman by my side kept me steadfast, and an infant son and newborn daughter to raise kept me busy. Together, they all helped me navigate my self-induced hiatus from Hollywood.”