His Parents’ Messy Relationship

According to McConaughey, his parents had a very toxic relationship. He recalled one night when Mary allegedly broke James’ nose and held up a knife at him. After the fight, they had sex.

“This is how my parents communicated. This is why Mom handed Dad an invite to their own wedding and said, ‘You got twenty-four hours to decide, lemme know.’ This is why my Mom and Dad were married three times and divorced twice—to each other,” he wrote. “This is why my Dad broke Mom’s middle finger to get it out of his face four separate times. This is how my Mom and Dad loved each other.”

He also wrote that he was “an accident” after they welcomed his oldest brother, Michael, and adopted his brother Pat.

McConaughey explained, “Mom and Dad had been trying to make a baby for years to no avail, so Mom thought I was a tumor until the fifth month of pregnancy. Dad went to the bar instead of the hospital the day I was born, because he suspected I wasn’t his anyway. But I was.”

James died in 1992 while having sex with Mary.