Losing Weight for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

After taking a break from acting, McConaughey revealed his “anonymity and unfamiliarity had bred creativity” for filmmakers. He subsequently landed roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Killer Joe, Bernie, The Paperboy, Mud, Magic Mike and Dallas Buyers Club, which won him his first Oscar.

“Weighing 182 pounds at the time, I had a lot of weight to lose. Five months out from our agreed upon start date, I began shedding weight,” he wrote about Dallas Buyers Club, revealing he ate three egg whites for breakfast, five ounces of fish and a cup of steamed vegetables for lunch and dinner and “as much wine” as he wanted as his diet. “At 157 pounds, with more to lose, I received a call from Martin Scorsese offering me the two-day role of the broker-mentor Mark Hanna to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Remember what I said about those launchpad lines? When I read the script and saw that Mark Hanna’s secret to successful stock brokering was cocaine and hookers, I took flight.”

He added, “We made Dallas Buyers Club for 4.9 million dollars in 25 days. We did not ask permission. We did not flinch. We took the hill. I got down to 135.”

At the end of his book, McConaughey explained he had a list of 10 goals from 1992 and revealed he had accomplished three big ones, including “become a father, find and keep the woman for me, win an Oscar for best actor.”