On Double Standards

The Tennessee native can’t comprehend why reporters insist on asking where her kids are when she’s at an event. “Do you ask their dad when he’s out?” she wondered. “No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. … This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”