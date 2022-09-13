Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the royal family members waiting at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin on Tuesday, September 13.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by the new regent’s siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William and Princess Kate were also there, palace officials confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made many appearances with their British family members since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California. They joined the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, in greeting mourners on Saturday, September 10, at Windsor Castle two days after the queen died at age 96.

William personally invited Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, to appear with him and Kate. “They were delayed in arriving while they arranged the plans,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the public reunion.

Their united front is ideal for their father, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen. “I think [Charles is] very careful and I think he’s trying to be subdued and trying to be a unifying figure. I think he needs to sell the British people, for example, on a number of things. And one of them is Camilla as queen,” Andersen explained to Us on Monday, September 12.

“He’s gotta have all hands on deck, and that means having both William and Harry as partners as well,” the Day Diana Died author continued. “And I think the relationship with Harry and William is still dicey.”

The brothers will continue to appear together for events leading up to the queen’s state funeral, which will take place on Monday, September 19.

After her Thursday, September 8, death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the queen’s casket was driven to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, accompanied by Anne, 72. She had a service at St Giles Cathedral on Monday, September 12, and those in the area were able to pay their respects in person before she was flown via Royal Air Force to England on Tuesday.

The late sovereign’s remains arrived to the cheers of thousands of mourners lining the streets. Her casket, which was draped in the Scotland standard and topped with flowers, is scheduled to spend a final night at her longtime home, Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday before moving again.

On Wednesday, September 14, there will be a procession to Westminster Hall where the royal family will attend a short service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury with Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

After that ceremony, the lying in state will begin, and the public will be able to pay their respects in-person for several days until her state funeral ceremony.

Her final resting place will be at Windsor Castle in a tomb with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

